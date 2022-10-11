Registered sex offender discovered driving for Uber Eats

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man convicted of a “violent sexual offense” in April was arrested for violating the conditions of his sex offender registry this week in Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Randall Butler was found to be in violation of the rules that apply to his community supervision for life program that he is attached to as a convicted sex offender.

Butler was arrested on Monday when it was discovered he was working for Uber Eats in Nashville. Butler was using a vehicle registered in his name but not on the sex offender registry during his Uber Eats deliveries. An unregistered Snapchat account was also uncovered in his name during the investigation.

Butler was booked Monday morning on multiple failure to register as a sex offender charges. He was released Monday afternoon.

