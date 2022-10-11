Skip to Content
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas

CAL FIRE BEU

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday.

The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population in the area.

Smoke will be visible in the Salinas Valley, Santa Cruz County, San Benito County, and Pinnacles National Park, according to CAL FIRE BEU.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

