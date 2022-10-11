NFL’s growth abroad now includes giving Africa a chance, too

The NFL has been targeting Africa for new growth as part of its international operations. The league held its first official event there this summer. There were 123 players on opening weekend rosters who were either born in an African country or whose parents were. That’s about 5% of the league, including practice squads. Nigeria with 87 players was the runaway leader among the 16 different nations. Ghana with 10 was next. Former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora has led the push to identify and train prospects in Africa.

