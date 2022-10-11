Skip to Content
‘Murder, She Wrote’ star Angela Lansbury dies at 96

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: Angela Lansbury attends the 25th anniversary screening of 'Beauty And the Beast': A Marc Davis Celebration of Animation, presented by The Academy on May 09, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: Angela Lansbury attends the 25th anniversary screening of 'Beauty And the Beast': A Marc Davis Celebration of Animation, presented by The Academy on May 09, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

According to her family, legendary actor, Angela Lansbury has passed at 96. She starred in "Murder, She Wrote" on television.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

Lansbury, whose professional career spanned more than 75 years. is perhaps best-known for her role in the CBS show "Murder, She Wrote."

