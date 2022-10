La edición 2022 de la Semana del Oso Gordo ya tiene un ganador

🐻 A Fat Bear Week scandal for the ages 🐻Someone stuffed the ballot box! The correct total after our review is:747: 37,940435: 30,430That makes 747 today’s winner.Fake votes are discarded, and all the past days’ votes have been reviewed.We’ll see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HQcyZOWfeG — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 10, 2022

THIS 747 IS CLEARED FOR LANDING. Introducing your 2022 👑 Fat Bear Week champion. pic.twitter.com/gVCzhYeX5n — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 12, 2022

