Judges: grand jury flawed, murder charges dropped for ex-cop
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has thrown out charges against a former Philadelphia police officer charged with murder after shooting a Black man in the back as he fled. The judge ruled Tuesday that the instructions given to a grand jury were flawed. Ex-officer Ryan Pownall had been charged with murder in the 2017 on-duty shooting death of 30-year-old David Jones. Court records showed all the charges against Pownall were “quashed” Tuesday after a motions hearing before a Common Pleas Judge. A message left with Pownall’s attorneys was not immediately returned. Prosecutors said they strongly disagreed with the decision and planned to review their options.