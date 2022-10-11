Jays OF Springer awaiting travel clearance after concussion

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette. Springer got hurt in the eighth inning of Toronto’s loss to Seattle, which knocked the Jays out of the playoffs. He also suffered a sprained left shoulder on the play and had to be carted off the field. General manager Ross Atkins also revealed Tuesday that Springer played the second half of the season with a bone spur in his right elbow.

