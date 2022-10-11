Israeli soldier killed by Palestinian militant in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says a soldier has been killed in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank. The army said Tuesday its forces are searching for the attackers. It was the latest in a wave of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in the area. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. Most of that activity has been focused in the northern West Bank. Over 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, while at least three Israeli soldiers have died.

