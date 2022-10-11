General Motors broadens electric goals with new division

General Motors is creating a new energy division that will include chargers for electric vehicles, solar panels and other energy-related products and services. The company said Tuesday that the unit, called GM Energy, will have offerings for home, commercial and electric vehicle customers. The division will also be able to sell energy from electric vehicle and stationary storage batteries back to utilities during peak, high energy consumption periods.

