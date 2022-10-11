Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting

By Marnie Hunter and Forrest Brown, CNN

Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday’s semi final.

Veteran champ 747 is being challenged in the Fat Bear Week finals by rising star 901. Voting begins at 12 p.m. ET.

It might have been a different story for 747 if officials hadn’t detected vote tampering on Sunday.

“A Fat Bear Week scandal for the ages. Someone stuffed the ballot box!,” Explore.org said on Twitter Sunday evening. The organization heads up Fat Bear Week in Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve, where brown bears congregate on the salmon-packed Brooks River before hibernating for the winter.

Fake votes were discarded, Explore.org said, and past days’ votes were reviewed.

In the end, 747 prevailed over bear 435 Holly, with 37,940 tallied for 747 in the recount.

Now 747, the 2020 champion who shares his name with the iconic airplane, faces off with rising newcomer 901.

She’s a female who, if she conceived earlier this year, could return to Brooks River next year with her first litter of cubs. Is 901 eating for more than one? Time will tell.

She certainly is making an impressive showing this Fat Bear Week, with a decisive defeat Monday of 128 Grazer, a defensive mother bear with “conspicuously blond ears” who first appeared on the Brooks River scene as a young cub in 2005.

“Rising star 901 with another landslide vote day. Is there anything this girl can’t do?,” Explore.org tweeted on Monday.

The annual contest is “a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai’s brown bears,” the park says on its website.

The 12 heavyweights have been in training for the big event since emerging from hibernation, foraging on all the salmon and other food nature provides at this park in coastal southwest Alaska.

Explore.org provides colorful bios and informative before/after photos of the adorable (but nevertheless formidable) brown bear contestants on its website.

And unlike basketball’s March Madness, the public can actually participate in and sway this contest.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Top image: 901 was already plenty plump on September 18, 2022. (L. Law / Explore.org)