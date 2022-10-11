Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:58 PM

Champions are crowned at TGR JR Invitational at Pebble Beach

Winners of the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade include (L to R): Maleah Clark (girls 10-12), Vince Arciaga (boys 10-12), Lily Morua (girls 13-15), William Keszler (boys 13-15), Dylan Brack (boys 16-18) and Nicole Iniakov (girls 16-18).
Brooke Burton/TaylorMade
Winners of the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade include (L to R): Maleah Clark (girls 10-12), Vince Arciaga (boys 10-12), Lily Morua (girls 13-15), William Keszler (boys 13-15), Dylan Brack (boys 16-18) and Nicole Iniakov (girls 16-18).

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): The weather may have been gloomy but there were plenty of smiles over the weekend.

There were six junior golfers that were crowned champions at the TGR JR Invitational presented by Taylormade. The event was hosted by Tiger Woods who did make a couple of appearances throughout the weekend.

60 players played 27 qualifying holes at The Hay which is the nine hole course Woods redesigned and reopened in 2021. Those 60 players got cut down to 12 players who were able to play their championship matches at The Links at Spanish Bay.

Here are the six champions that were crowned. The format was match play.

Girls 10-12 Division: Maleah Clark 5&4 over Suri Lau

Boys 10-12 Division: Vince Arciaga 3&2 over Kaeden Schabel

Girls 13-15 Division: Lily Morua 2&1 over Lexi Lowe

Boys 13-15 Division: William Keszler 2&1 over Cullen Pritchard

Girls 16-18 Division: Nicole Iniakov 1 UP over Cristen Faith Legaspi

Boys 16-18 Division: Dylan Brack 3&2 over Toatele Ofahengaue.

More than 600 junior golfers submitted their applications to play in this inaugural event. The application process included a video and written essays in addition to on-course accomplishments.

For more information on the event you can visit here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content