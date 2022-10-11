Champions are crowned at TGR JR Invitational at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): The weather may have been gloomy but there were plenty of smiles over the weekend.

There were six junior golfers that were crowned champions at the TGR JR Invitational presented by Taylormade. The event was hosted by Tiger Woods who did make a couple of appearances throughout the weekend.

60 players played 27 qualifying holes at The Hay which is the nine hole course Woods redesigned and reopened in 2021. Those 60 players got cut down to 12 players who were able to play their championship matches at The Links at Spanish Bay.

Here are the six champions that were crowned. The format was match play.

Girls 10-12 Division: Maleah Clark 5&4 over Suri Lau

Boys 10-12 Division: Vince Arciaga 3&2 over Kaeden Schabel

Girls 13-15 Division: Lily Morua 2&1 over Lexi Lowe

Boys 13-15 Division: William Keszler 2&1 over Cullen Pritchard

Girls 16-18 Division: Nicole Iniakov 1 UP over Cristen Faith Legaspi

Boys 16-18 Division: Dylan Brack 3&2 over Toatele Ofahengaue.

More than 600 junior golfers submitted their applications to play in this inaugural event. The application process included a video and written essays in addition to on-course accomplishments.

For more information on the event you can visit here.