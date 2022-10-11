Animal Foundation: 40 dogs showing respiratory symptoms; 11 positive for Canine Pneumovirus

By Carmyn Gutierrez

LAS VEGAS (WSMV) — Eleven dogs at the Animal Foundation have tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus with 40 dogs showing respiratory illness symptoms, the shelter said Monday.

The update comes after the shelter had to suspend dog intake and adoption operations due to respiratory illness spreading in the shelter.

One dog tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus and Strep Zoo and was later euthanized due to severe symptoms. The Animal Foundation said no other dogs have tested positive for Strep Zoo.

The shelter said it is still waiting on additional test results to come back for other dogs displaying symptoms. They said the dogs are responding well to treatment and the veterinary team is closely monitoring the animals.

