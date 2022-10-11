A new senior home may come to Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister could possibly receive a new home for seniors.

In a special meeting last night, the City Council talked to developers for a new senior living project, Five Star Senior Living.

If approved, the project would be built on Buena Vista road next to Monterey Street.

Once completed, it would become a senior apartment complex. Of course, care for seniors and other things would come with living in the apartments.

Those presenting the new project, like Steve Enos, see this as a great opportunity. Not only for occupying the land but also for opening up the area.

“I think what’s really special about this opportunity,” Enos said. “These right of ways are not gonna be used for anything, and the property and the project does provide for you to go ahead and make this connection from North Street, Buena Vista, up to the park.”

The project does, of course, come with speculations. The council, like Mayor Ignacio Velazquez, had some concerns about where this project would be built.

“That’s kind of a tight area,” Velazquez said. “When you come out onto Buena Vista there. That’s kind of a dangerous place as people are racing down the hill.”

A new living space for seniors is something people living in the city want to see. A citizen named Carson explained how his father needed to wait for a long time before finding a senior care center.

“He was looking at going into Vista Meadows, and he was told it was a two-plus year wait at the time,” Carson said. “So there is a giant need for that. I’m always surprised when I talk to people about that, how many other people have family members going through that process.”