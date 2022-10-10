UK sanctions Iranian officials over protests crackdown

LONDON (AP) — Britain has imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called “morality police” and several security officials in response to the violent crackdown on antigovernment protesters. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by police for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code. The U.K. Foreign Office said it was imposing asset freezes and travel bans on the “morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief and the head of its Tehran division. Three other senior officials face U.K. sanctions. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions sent a message to Tehran that “we will hold you to account for your repression.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.