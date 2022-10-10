Russia launches wave of deadly strikes across Ukraine, as blasts rock Kyiv and Lviv

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.

Moscow had fired 75 rockets towards Ukraine by midday on Monday, the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s military said, two days after an eruption damaged a crucial bridge to Crimea and dealt a strategic blow to the Kremlin.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said 41 of those strikes were neutralized by Ukrainian missile defense systems. The assault appears to be the heaviest bombardment of missile and rocket attacks seen in most of Ukraine since February, targeting power plants, bridges, civilian infrastructure and other locations.

At least four explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital during rush hour on Monday morning, as Russia ramped up its attacks.

A children’s playground was among the sites hit by a rocket or missile, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who tweeted images of a smoldering crater in the ground next to the site. Gerashchenko said five people had been killed and 12 injured in the city.

In the western city of Lviv, mayor Andriy Sadovyi said an explosion hit “a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv.”

“Part of the city is without electricity. A third of the traffic lights do not work,” Sadovyi said on Telegram, warning civilians to stay inside.

Authorities in Sumy, in the northeast of Ukraine, said there were power outages across the region after missile attacks, reporting that “two missiles hit an infrastructure facility” in Konotop. Officials in Kharkiv also reported attacks.

The explosions reverberated across central and western Ukraine, far away from the battlefields in the northeast, east and south where a powerful Ukrainian counter-offensive has liberated towns and pushed Russian troops back in recent weeks.

“They are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram on Monday as the scale of the attacks became clear. “That’s it, in a nutshell. They are trying to slaughter our people who are sleeping in their homes in Zaporizhzhia. They are trying to kill people who are on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.”

“All over Ukraine, the air raid sirens will not abate. Rockets continue to strike. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I ask you: do not leave your shelters. Stay safe and take care of your families. Let’s hang in there and be strong,” Zelensky added.

The blasts will be accompanied by concerns that a wounded Vladimir Putin may seek to escalate the conflict in Ukraine, after Moscow’s stuttering ground campaign and the damage to the Crimean bridge dealt a major blow to the Russian President.

The Russian-appointed head of annexed Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said he had “good news” Monday, claiming that Russia’s approaches to what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine “have changed.”

“I have been saying from the first day of the special military operation that if such actions to destroy the enemy’s infrastructure had been taken every day, we would have finished everything in May and the Kyiv regime would have been defeated,” he added.

