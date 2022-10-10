Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died after being shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during a weekend army raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The boy died Monday at a hospital in the West Bank town of Ramallah. He was shot Saturday, during an army raid of the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of armed Palestinians. During the raid, soldiers entered the camp and surrounded a house. In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of fire could be heard. At the time, Palestinian health officials said two teens, ages 16 and 18, were killed and that 11 people were wounded. The army was not immediately available for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.