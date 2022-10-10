Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville.

According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large box containing vacuum-sealed bags of crystal methamphetamine that tested positive for fentanyl.

Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza are from California and Mexico, respectively. Contrenas was observed removing the large brown box from the trunk of his car and placing it in the rear seat of an SUV parked next to him in a Nashville parking lot on Saturday night.

Both Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza are believed to be working together to bring the drugs to Nashville. They are facing multiple drug charges and remain in custody on $250,000 bond.

