NAACP responds after string of racial incidents at schools

By SHAWNTE PASSMORE

FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — Folsom Cordova Unified School District is investigating who wrote racist slurs during an Oct. 7 football game.

The matchup was between Vista Del Lago High School, which hosted Del Campo High School.

“I’m surprised. I’m appalled, really,” said Lakhvinder Nagra.

According to Del Campo’s principal’s letter to parents, racial slurs written on a whiteboard with belongings thrown around is what the visiting team discovered.

F.C.U.S.D. said it occurred between halftime and the end of the game.

“It made me want to cry,” said Sharron Lockwood, who heard about the act on the radio. “[Students] have to worry about this stuff – all this racist stuff and this anger.”

The incident follows an investigation into a highly inappropriate chat thread involving the Amador High varsity team. This resulted in their varsity football season being canceled.

Then, River Valley High School’s varsity team members recorded what they called a slave auction prank.

“You can’t suspend or expel this away,” said Betty Williams, President of the Greater Sacramento N.A.A.C.P.

So many players from River Valley varsity received suspensions; there were not enough players left on the team to carry out the season.

As for what happens at Vista del Lago High School, the district said its investigation would continue until all avenues of inquiry have been explored.

In the Yuba City Unified School District investigation, some students said the video was meant to be harmless and seen as a joke.

However, Williams tells CBS13 that not all are saying so.

The N.A.A.C.P. chapter has met with some of the involved players and their families.

Williams claims some players are beginning to understand the consequences of their actions.

The N.A.A.C.P. said it is seeing an uptick in racial incidents at schools.

