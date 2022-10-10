Lazio wins at Fiorentina 4-0 to move to 3rd in Serie A

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Lazio has continued its impressive form domestically to win at Fiorentina 4-0 and move into third place in Serie A. Ciro Immobile scored one and set up another. Sergej Milinković-Savić also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio. The team has 14 goals in those matches and conceded none. Lazio moved three points behind Serie A leader Napoli and one below Atalanta. It is above Udinese and defending champion AC Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

