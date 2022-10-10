Skip to Content
Las Vegas carpool lane hours to change under pilot program

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas carpool lanes soon will be open to any driver during overnight hours for the next year-and-a-half.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will start an 18-month pilot program this month where even a lone driver can travel in carpool lanes or HOV lanes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The agency decided to try these new hours out after studies showed traffic on Interstate 15 came down every day between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There are over 20 continuous carpool lanes in the metro Las Vegas area, according to officials.

The new carpool lane hours begin Oct. 24.

