Justin Fields’ growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling through the first four games with inconsistency, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a few career highs and led his team back from a 21-3 deficit to lead before suffering a 29-22 defeat to Minnesota. The Bears offense has been mired in last in the NFL in passing yardage, but Fields threw for 208 yards and a touchdown. Coach Matt Eberflus called it a group effort as the pass blocking improved greatly over the Bears’ 20-12 loss the previous week to the Giants.

