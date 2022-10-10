‘It’s bone dry’: Fire sparks in city tree dump, firefighters work to control spread amid drought

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha firefighters rush to a city tree dump as a fire rages in the lot Sunday.

Crews said they faced multiple obstacles as they tried to get the fire under control.

The lot is locked and only to be used by city employees.

There’s a no trespassing sign too, but firefighters say they’ve been called here multiple times for fires inside the lot.

They don’t have a cause yet but said the litter inside the lot isn’t left by city employees.

“We don’t have the investigators here to make a determination of what ignited it,” said Battalion Chief Mike Pritchard.

Pritchard said the fire call came out around 4:30 to the dump site. He said the city uses the lot to dump trees which are eventually turned into wood chips.

Some piles are 15 feet tall and the trees have been there for years.

“We’re basically battling with hot spots that are within the logs. It can be an ongoing issue just because each log is separate. They’re all covering up each other. The spires get underneath, and it’s very hard to get to,” Pritchard said.

City parks crews will bring heavy equipment to spread the trees out so they can be soaked because any ember from them will spread.

“It’s bone dry. You can just look around the surrounding areas, all nothing but brush and grass and clearly very dry,” Pritchard said.

That dry wood burned quickly. The plume of smoke could be seen in downtown Omaha for much of the afternoon.

Another issue for responders Sunday was the access to water.

The closest fire hydrant is on the corner of 11th and Locust streets.

“The water supply is probably half a mile away. And so we have to stretch all the line down here. And obviously that causes some pressure issues when we try to flow a lot of water, which is what we need to put this out,” Pritchard said.

Crews said the fire is under control but said they are called to the lot frequently; at least three to four times in the last few years.

“Unfortunately, it’s just one of those things the woods here, it will burn. It’s very dry. All it takes is something or someone to start that fire. And here we go,” Pritchard said.

Crews also said they had to fight this fire from the outside of the log pile because of safety issues with the trees collapsing, firefighters could have fallen in.

Investigators will work to determine a cause.

