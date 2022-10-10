Captain for No. 6 Tennessee charged with aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee starting safety and captain Jaylen McCollough has been arrested for aggravated felony assault. That puts his status for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Alabama in question for the sixth-ranked Volunteers. Coach Josh Heupel said the team learned about McCollough’s arrest on Sunday night. According to an arrest warrant obtained by Knox News, a man reported that he went inside the wrong apartment after drinking with friends, and a man followed him out and punched him, causing him to fall down stairs and knocking him unconscious. Police said McCollough had blood seeping through a bandage on his hand, declined to answer questions and was arrested.

