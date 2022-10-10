Alphonso Davies suffers ‘cranial bruise’ after being caught in the face by a boot during Der Klassiker

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Bayern Munich’s Canadian international defender Alphonso Davies suffered a “cranial bruise” after being caught in the face by the boot of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham during Saturday’s draw, according to the Bundesliga champion.

“FC Bayern defender Alphonso Davies suffered a cranial bruise in the 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s big Bundesliga match, scans have revealed,” said a Bayern statement.

“The 21-year-old [Davies] is feeling good in the circumstances but sat out training on Sunday,” added the Bayern statement.

“Davies was caught in the face by the boot of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham shortly before the break and had to be taken off.”

Davies released a video on Instagram saying, “I just want to say thank you everyone for the nice messages and I’m looking forward to being to back on the pitch soon. Thank you.”

Jude Bellingham also took to social media, tweeting, “Apologies for the collision @AlphonsoDavies. Hope you are feeling better as soon as possible.”

Davies is an integral figure in the Canadian team, which will take part in the World Cup next month for the first time since 1986.

He had made his return to the Bayern starting line-up after missing much of a last season with a heart condition.

Following a bout of Covid-19, the Canadian developed symptoms of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The illness forced Davies to miss nearly six months of Bayern’s campaign last season as well as Canada’s final six CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Davies was forced to watch on TV as his countrymen qualified for football’s biggest event. Images went viral of Davies, who was streaming his viewing of Canada’s win over Jamaica on Twitch, breaking down in tears as the country qualified for only its second World Cup.

Bayern side threw away a two-goal lead in Saturday’s match.

Anthony Modeste scored a 95th-minute equalizer with effectively the last touch of the game in an incident-packed game.

On the half-hour mark, Bayern had taken the lead through a Leon Goretzka strike before the visitors doubled its lead early in the second half through Leroy Sane’s fierce shot.

But Youssoufa Moukoko sparked Dortmund’s comeback with a lovely finish from just inside the box. In the 90th minute Bayern saw substitute Kingsley Coman sent off for a second booking before Modeste headed home the last-gasp equalizer.

The draw leaves Bayern and Dortmund level on points in the Bundesliga, two behind second-place Freiburg and another two points off surprise league leaders Union Berlin.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.