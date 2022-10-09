Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road.

The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

According to CHP, the driver, a 34-year-old man, has been identified and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, the victim who was taken to the medical examiner's office is yet to be identified.