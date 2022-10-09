Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers’ title with Japan win

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive Formula One drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka. Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title with four races remaining on the 22-race calendar. The Dutchman started the race from pole in pouring rain only for it to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It was resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way. He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. They are the only drivers who could have overtaken Verstappen for the title.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.