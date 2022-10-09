Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Spain’s far-right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid. The rally for the far-right Vox party also featured messages from Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on an plane, Trump twice thanked Spain’s Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for the “great job” they do. Vox rails against gender equality laws and unauthorized immigration from Africa and embraces the legacy of Spain’s former right-wing dictatorship. Meloni, Orban and other right-wing leaders from Europe and the Americas also spoke.

