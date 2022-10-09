Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss’ rocky start

LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers are imploring Conservative colleagues to rally behind Prime Minister Liz Truss after a disastrous start to her premiership. Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC on Sunday that the party should “get behind Liz because division will cause delay, delay is our enemy, and ultimately (means) defeat.” House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt said “division will only play into the hands of those who would take our country in the wrong direction.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman also urged the party to “back Liz.” A misfiring economic plan that sparked turmoil on financial markets has marred Truss’ first month in office and threw her party into disarray.

