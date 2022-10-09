Roof collapse kills 9 members of family in northern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say the roof of a home made of mud and wood in northern Pakistan caved in, killing nine family members, including eight siblings. A police officer said the incident in the town of Chilas in the Gilgit Baltistan region claimed the lives of four daughters and four sons of a restaurant waiter and his wife. Khan said the father was at work when it happened. Neighbors who heard the crashing sound of the house coming down rushed to the home but efforts to rescue the family were unsuccessful. Police said the siblings killed were ages 2 to 12.

