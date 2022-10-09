Packers offense shut down in 2nd half in loss to Giants

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers had warned before the Packers’ trip to London that the team’s habit of only putting together one good offensive half per game wasn’t sustainable. The New York Giants proved him right. Rodgers was shut out in the second half for the second time in three games as Green Bay lost 27-22 to the Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “they kicked our butt in the second half.” It’s not the first time that’s happened this season. Rodgers said “offensively, we haven’t put two halves together.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.