FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV)

Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident near

Felton.

CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Way

at around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road way

and smashed into multiple trees.

The vehicles was engulfed in flames.

According to CHP, a single victim, the driver died as a result of the crash.