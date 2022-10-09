Skip to Content
California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California’s El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday.

The pedestrian, an unidentified man, died of his injuries, the statement said.

The victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to the department.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

