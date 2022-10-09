Asheville bus tour puts a “totally different twist” on historical sightings and more

By Meghan Danahey

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville.

Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.

Production Manager Jillian Burfette says “Tourists love the tours,” and “the locals get to see things that they normally see, but they’ve got a totally different twist.”

She says LaZoom tries to embody the “kooky, off-center spirit” of Asheville. There are a bunch of different tours, for kids, teens 17 and up. Listen to some of the details of each tour below:

The famous Fender Bender lasts three hours with a band on the bus and three brewery stops. The Haunted Tour runs all year, but around Halloween, Jillian says, “It gets spooky, with a different slate of characters and hijinks.”

No matter what tour you are on, different characters jump on and off the bus unexpectedly. They can be pranksters and sneaky.

You may have seen the Nun on the Bike riding about town. Learn more about her below:

Jillian invites everyone to come get on the bus. She says, “there’s history, there’s comedy, there’s drinking with your friends, there’s making new friends, there’s jamming out to music and even a little magic.”

She says, “LaZoom is one of the most unique things to do in Asheville.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.