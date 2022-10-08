Skip to Content
Texas A&M Commerce fights off SE Louisiana 31-28

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Following a two-game absence, Eric Rodriguez threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns and Texas A&M Commerce beat Southeastern Louisiana 31-28 in the Lion’s first-ever Southland Conference contest. With a 31-28 lead with 4:44 left, the Lions put together a 15-play drive, marched to the Southeastern 12 and time expired for their first win over a Division I opponent this season. It was Southeastern Louisiana’s first loss against an FCS opponent this season. Carlos Washington Jr. had three rushing touchdowns for Southeastern Louisiana.

