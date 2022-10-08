Texas A&M Commerce fights off SE Louisiana 31-28

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Following a two-game absence, Eric Rodriguez threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns and Texas A&M Commerce beat Southeastern Louisiana 31-28 in the Lion’s first-ever Southland Conference contest. With a 31-28 lead with 4:44 left, the Lions put together a 15-play drive, marched to the Southeastern 12 and time expired for their first win over a Division I opponent this season. It was Southeastern Louisiana’s first loss against an FCS opponent this season. Carlos Washington Jr. had three rushing touchdowns for Southeastern Louisiana.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.