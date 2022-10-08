Sargent scores 7th for Norwich, Trusty gets 2 for Birmingham

American forward Josh Sargent scored his seventh goal of the season for Norwich in a 3-2 loss at home to Preston North End in England’s second tier League Championship. American defender Auston Trusty scored his first two goals for Birmingham in a 3-0 win over visiting Bristol City. Sargent is second in the League Championship in scoring, one goal behind Luton’s Óscar Estupiñán. Sargent is competing for forward spots on the U.S. roster with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok and Brandon Vazquez. Trusty scored in the third and 43rd minutes for Birmingham.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.