NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were made from its eastern costal area early Sunday. The Japanese government also says it has spotted the suspected North Korean launches. The launches were the North’s seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks and came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.

