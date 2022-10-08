Miami (OH) blunts late Kent St. rally in 27-24 win

MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Aveon Smith threw for 179 yards and ran for 71 yards, Tyre Shelton scored twice and Miami (Ohio) held off a fourth-quarter push from Kent State for a 27-24 win. Shelton scored on a 2-yard run and Kevin Davis added a 41-yard scoring run to close the first quarter to give Miami a 17-0 advantage. Collin Schlee threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Devontez Walker with 6:41 left before halftime to put the Golden Flashes on the scoreboard. Schlee finished with 306 yards passing.

