McNeil’s 4TDs carry La Tech past UTEP 41-31
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Parker McNeil threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and Tre Harris caught five passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 41-31 to end its two-game losing streak. McNeil threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Tahj Magee, a 38-yarder to Tre Harris and a 9-yard score to Smoke Harris all in the first quarter for a 20-3 lead. Gavin Hardison threw a 52-yard scoring pass to Marcus Bellon with 2:08 remaining to bring the Miners within 41-31, but the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock. Hardison threw for 320 yards and two scores but was intercepted three times.