Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89

TOKYO (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. The Kanagawa Arts Foundation, where Ichiyanagi was general artistic director, said Saturday that Ichiyanagi died on Friday. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, studied at The Juilliard School in New York. He used free-spirited compositional techniques that left much to chance, incorporating not only traditional Japanese elements and instruments but also electronic music. He was known for collaborations that defied boundaries, working with Jasper Johns and Merce Cunningham.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.