Haaland scores again as Man City rolls; Chelsea beats Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to go top of the English Premier League. Haaland netted his 15th league goal in the 65th minute to take his remarkable scoring streak to 10 straight games in all competitions. Chelsea kept up its recent momentum under Graham Potter by beating manager-less Wolverhampton 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle climbed up to fifth place with a 5-1 win over Brentford and Bournemouth came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at home.

