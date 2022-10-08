Gonzalez’s 15th-inning HR lead Guardians past Rays for sweep

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a celebration. AL Central champion Cleveland opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday at the AL East champ New York Yankees.

