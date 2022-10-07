Skip to Content
Uvalde school district suspends school police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave

<i>Eric Gay/AP</i><br/>The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the suspension of its school police force on October 7. Texas Department of Safety Troopers are seen here at a meeting of the Board of Trustees on August  24
By Matt J. Friedman and Shimon Prokupecz, CNN

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the suspension of its school police force Friday.

“The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district,” the statement from the district said.

The statement further said that Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, adding that Mueller has elected to retire.

“The District has requested the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide additional troopers for campus and extra-curricular activities. We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” the statement said.

The district said the actions were taken as a result of “recent developments.”

The moves come in the wake of a CNN report Wednesday which identified newly hired Uvalde school officer Crimson Elizondo as one of the state troopers under investigation for her actions during the response to the Robb Elementary School massacre in May.

Following CNN’s report, the school district issued a statement on Thursday announcing Elizondo’s termination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

