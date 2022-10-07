There’s a new mental health treatment option for kids in Aurora

By Robin Clutters

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — World Mental Health Day is Monday, October 10 and a new center in Aurora aims to help kids who may be struggling. The HealthONE Behavioral Health & Wellness Outpatient Services at Saddle Rock opened September 28. It provides outpatient treatment for children between the ages of 9 and 17.

“It’s really for those kids that are struggling to stay in class during the day, to function with daily struggles and emotional regulation,” says Stephanie Comacho, the director of outpatient therapy.

According to the CDC, 37% of high schoolers reported poor mental health during the pandemic. Another 44% said they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

This new center focuses on children and teens who need more than individual therapy, but do not require inpatient mental health services at a hospital.

“There’s a gap in coverage between traditional outpatient and going to inpatient hospitalization. Our goal is to capture that audience to keep them out of the hospital and to help them be successful in their daily lives with school and with their families.”

The Behavioral Health & Wellness Outpatient Services at Saddle Rock is at 22400 E. Dry Creek Road in Aurora. For more information, call 720-376-6442 or visit their website: healthonecares.com/locations/healthone-behavioral-health-and-wellness-center

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.