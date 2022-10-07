Reactions to Nobel Peace Prize for rights defenders

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the award to Belarusian rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties “sends a signal that keeping civil society down is protecting one’s own power.” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the prize ”pays homage to unwavering defenders of human rights in Europe.” Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus).”

