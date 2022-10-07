Skip to Content
Highway 101 south near North Main Street open after vehicle versus pedestrian

Katie Nicora KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Highway 101 south is back open after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the North Main Street bridge, according to our reporters on the scene.

CHP confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle around 2:31 p.m.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear yet. However, a white vehicle with a cracked windshield remained at the scene when our reporters arrived around 2:50 p.m.

Traffic was all clear, and CHP and Caltrans cleared the road around 3 p.m.

