Greece: Gales stall efforts to find missing migrants

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Officials say strong winds are hampering efforts around two Greek islands to search for at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left 23 people dead. A dinghy and a sailboat sank in two separate incidents off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland. The latter prompted a dramatic nighttime rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs. Greece’s prime minister said neighbor Turkey is not doing enough to stop human traffickers.

