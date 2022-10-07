Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12.

The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following:

It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics that people are reverting to such unbelievable and appalling tactics. These accusations are baseless and made solely to tarnish my reputation and campaign. And the timing of these allegations - three days before voting begins - make it very clear what is really going on. We have grown accustomed to this type of nasty behavior in national politics, but this takes politics to a whole new low in our local community. Let's remember that how we campaign will determine how we govern and I choose to run a clean positive campaign on the issues, not dirty politics. We put ourselves out there to serve our communities and I look forward to continuing to serve, which has always been my inspiration for running. Jimmy Dutra

Dutra's family was friends with the victim Stephen Siefke's family and had stayed at their home during the summer of 2005 in Los Angeles. That's when Siefke said Dutra allegedly molested him.

The night of the alleged incident, Siefke was on an air mattress in the living room. Dutra, who was 30 then, came back with his friend and sat on the couch near the air mattress, according to a statement.

“He proceeded to unzip my pants, place his hands inside my underwear, and fondle me sexually,” Siefke said.

To prevent any further advances, he rolled away onto his stomach, horrified at what happened. Dutra returned to the couch, according to the complaint. Siefke told nobody about the alleged incident for years out of shame and embarrassment.

"It was not until I was in high school that I first disclosed to my mother what had happened," said Siefke.

Siefke's parents reported his molestation to Los Angeles Police, but he was still too embarrassed to speak to law enforcement about what happened.

Within the last two years, Siefke returned to Santa Cruz County and saw that Dutra had made a name for himself as a politician.

"I looked up Jimmy on Google and social media and was terrified to learn that he claims to be working as a 'middle school lead teacher with Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s After School Program,'" said Siefke.