England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — England women conquered Europe 10 weeks ago and proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the U.S. for the first time since 2017 and less than 10 months before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Stanway’s penalty in the 33rd minute put the hosts in front for good before nearly 77,000 fans. Victory extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games under coach Sarina Wiegman. Sophia Smith scored for the Americans.

