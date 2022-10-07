Economic impacts California International Airshow has for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- This weekend, the California International Airshow will be hosting its 41st event in Salinas. The show does so much to give back to the local community.

President of the California International Airshow Karen Curtis explains, “In our 40-year history, we’ve given back roughly eight and a half million dollars to local charities and service groups.”

Now the airshow doesn’t actually decide where the money goes.

According to Curtis, the President’s Club Membership members decide which charities the revenue goes to.

The airshow gives back to more than just charities. Local businesses also benefit from tourism, like the Flying Artichoke, managed by Jonathan Saguil.

“We get more exposure as far as where we are,” Saguil said. “A lot of people don’t know as part of the big airshow that we exist in here right inside the terminal.”

The event may have some setbacks, though. According to local weather reports, fog will be around when the show starts tomorrow morning.

However, the airshow, according to Curtis, is ready for whatever comes their way.

“Safety is our number one focus when we do this,” Curtis said. “We do put on an entertainment event that happens to be an airshow for charity. But safety comes first.”

Not only will there be a show in the skies, but you’ll also get to see a show here on the roads.

This weekend will also bring dueling monster trucks and a fire truck run by jet engines.