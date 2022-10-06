Support for Venezuela’s opposition is dwindling at OAS

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s opposition has suffered a rebuff as 19 members of the Organization of American States backed a proposal to remove its envoy from the regional forum for political and economic issues. Although the proposal failed to get the two-thirds marjority, or 24 votes, needed to be put on the agenda of the OAS General Assembly, it was a tough blow for opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. More than half of the organization’s 35 members voted for the resolution Thursday and many others abstained, signaling a growing lack of support in the region for the faction of Venezuela’s opposition led by Juan Guaidó. Only four states stood with the Guaidó envoy.

